Miami Dolphins name Aaron Feis 2018 George Smith Coach of the Year

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins honored Marjory Stoneman Douglas Coach during a football game, Sunday.

The team named Feis as their 2018 George Smith Coach of the Year.

Feis was killed while protecting students during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

The team presented the award to Feis’ wife and daughter during the Dolphins pre-game show.

Coach Aaron Feis lost his life protecting students during the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Today, we honored his legacy by presenting his wife and daughter the George Smith High School Coach of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/4VA4EpqXfj — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 9, 2018

