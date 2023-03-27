MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins legend who has become a hometown hero has been honored with a street named after him.

The City of Miami will be naming a street after Larry Little.

The announcement was made Monday during a ceremony at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School.

Little is a member of the undefeated 1972 Dolphins, and an NFL hall of famer. He’s also known for hundreds of acts of community service.

Northwest 11th Terrace, from Sixth Avenue to First Avenue, will be named in Little’s honor, which is near Dixie Park where he played football as a child.

