Miami Dolphins kick off pre-season training

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s extremely hot outside, but that’s not slowing down the Miami Dolphins as they end their first day of intensive training, Thursday, at their training camp at Nova Southeastern University for the upcoming football season.

The Dolphins have played 18 consecutive seasons without a single postseason victory, let alone a Super Bowl ticket. The team hopes to achieve that with the help of two new quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

Brian Flores, the rookie head coach of the Dolphins, said that while the team won’t reach perfection on day one, he expects to see the team’s growth every day during the pre-season.

“The focus is on right now. I want a tough, smart, disciplined team, and they know that,” Coach Flores said. “That starts in practice, and there’s nothing more important than practice. Hopefully, we go out here with the effort, the energy. Again, it’s day one, so hopefully they get great execution, 100 percent execution, but there’s never been 100 percent execution in a football game, so there’ll be some mistakes out there. Hopefully, we learn from those mistakes, we improve, we get better and we build.”

Despite the hot temperatures, the Dolphins are excited to get back on the football field stronger than they’ve ever been before with the intensive training.

