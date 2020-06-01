Miami Dolphins kick off food distribution for those struggling during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are tapping into their food relief program to help those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel hosted the first meal distribution event of the year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert were also in attendance.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation will be holding the events in an effort to tackle hunger in the community, especially for those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We put together a program to do 1,000 meals a day, Monday through Friday out of the stadium here, and then 1,000 meals on Sundays using local restaurants through the church groups that we’ve developed relationships with here locally,” said Garfinkel.

“Leadership is about service, so to have a platform and an opportunity to serve the community, to serve players, coaches, my family, you know, the children, South Florida, and really everywhere, I don’t take that lightly,” said Flores.

“I think this is a great opportunity for everyone in the community to benefit from in a time like this, when families are in need,” said one recipient. “I am very thankful. People are out of work and we do need this.”

With unemployment reaching a record high, the Miami Dolphins organization is making a major investment in the community.

“It’s a $2 million commitment with a commitment to another million dollars if we can raise a million dollars to match it, so a total of four million dollars,” said Garfinkel. “When I say a thousand meals a day, I mean at least a thousand meals a day, and we’ve committed to doing that for at least a year.”

By using a voucher system to feed the community, community leaders expressed their gratitude for the Miami Dolphins’ generosity.

“The Dolphins have always shown that they are a member of this community and when this community is in need, they always step up to the plate,” said Gimenez.

“This is how we solve problems,” said Gibert. “Whether it’s hunger and food insecurity created by COVID-19, or civil unrest, it’s going to be collaboratively.”

“Just to be out here and see things like this, it’s a great thing to do,” said one recipient.

