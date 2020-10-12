Miami Dolphins, Its4thekids team up to distribute 1,000 meals

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins teamed up with a local organization to donate 1,000 meals across South Florida.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins Foundation and Its4thekids organization teamed up to distribute the free food.

The organization’s founder, Ricky Patel, also handed out hundreds of copies of his children’s book “The Beautiful Caterpillar.”

He co-wrote the book with his daughter during quarantine.

“Its4thekids is an organization, its a foundation created to help out people in need, especially in this time,” said Patel. “In this pandemic, we’ve switched from not just helping out children, but helping out families in need and one of the best parts about that is we get to find restaurants that are in need of business.”

The meals were handed out at three different locations and were purchased from five minority-owned restaurants.

