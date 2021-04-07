Miami Dolphins hosting draft party at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are hosting their 2021 Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium.

The event, which is set for April 29, will feature a live stage show with live analysis from Dolphins analysts and conversations with current players, alumni and special guests.

Attendees will also be able to tour locker rooms and have access to the stadium.

“We’re excited to return to hosting our annual party at Hard Rock Stadium and create an exciting atmosphere for the first night of the draft,” Miami Dolphins Vice President of Marketing Laura Sandall said in a statement.

The event is open to 5,000 fans. Fans must RSVP through the Dolphins’ website to attend.

The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.