DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins held a kickoff event in Davie for their annual cancer challenge, as bicyclists came together for a good cause, and also to start getting ready for the big event next spring.

It was an early wake-up call for some 150 cyclists at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Saturday morning. They took part in the kickoff ride for the annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge, an event that raises money for cancer research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“It’s a major event that includes five bike rides and 5K walk and events throughout the year,” said Jennifer Jehn, executive director of the DCC.

Registration for the DCC opened just days ago, but the actual event isn’t for another nine months.

Cyclist Angel Blanco explained what Saturday’s ride was all about.

“Today is really about learning to ride as a group — make sure that we’re being safe, following all the laws out on the road,” he said, “making sure that we’re communicating with each other, with the fellow riders.”

Blanco, a cancer survivor, said the cause is deeply personal.

“I had cancer in ’95-’96. I was cured at Sylvester Cancer Center,” he said. “I’m a huge Miami Dolphins fan, so I figured it was the least I could do to give back.”

Former Dolphins player Mark Duper also survived cancer. He rides as well.

“DCC ride helps a lot of people. I had it seven years ago, ad if I’d had it 17 years ago, I’d probably be dead,” he said.

The DCC has raised millions of dollars. A hundred percent of the funds raised is donated .

“Since our inception in 2010, we’ve raised over $27.5 million,” said Jehn.

Each year, participants keep coming back to ride — all with the same common goal.

“You see people cheering, you see people riding, you see people doing something for others. It’s amazing,” said cyclist Beata Maitin.

“I have so many friends and family members that have been stricken with this horrible disease,” said cyclist Lisa Siegel, “and just to see the passion that the doctors have at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is amazing.”

There’s still plenty of time to register for the DCC, but there’s an incentive for those who register early. Participants who sign up by Aug. 24 will receive a free ticket to a Dolphins home game.

The DCC is scheduled for April 6, 2019.

