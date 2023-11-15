MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins threw a holiday celebration.

The team, joined by cheerleaders and staff, dished out turkey and fixins at the Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday evening to area families.

It was all part of the “Football Unites” program, which a youth and community group.

“Just coming out here, and trying to support the community as much as possible,” said Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips. “It really means everything. With our platform, just being able to come out here and spread some love and make peoples day, is really the greatest feeling.”

Food was supplied by ”Troy’s Barbque” in Boynton Beach, which is part of the Dolphin’s Minority Restaurant program.

The families were also surprised with an extra meal box to take home for the holidays.

