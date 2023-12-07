MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year contract extension with offensive lineman Austin Jackson, locking in the former first-round pick until 2026.

Miami selected Jackson with the 18th pick out of Southern California in 2020, originally to play left tackle. He has also played right guard and moved to right tackle last season.

Jackson is having a breakout season despite a slow start to his career, mostly because of injuries. An ankle injury early last season caused him to miss all but two games, despite showing promise and improvement.

Jackson has started every game this year on an offensive line that has dealt with a plethora of injuries. Miami has started eight different offensive line combinations this season, but Jackson has been consistent as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side protector.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson was the highest rated right tackle in the NFL in Week 13, when the Dolphins rushed for 123 yards in a 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders. Jackson allowed zero pressures and sacks during the game.

He has played in 44 career games with 42 starts — 15 at left tackle, 14 at right tackle and 13 at left guard.

“You take the opportunity to get better and you make something out of it,” Jackson said Tuesday. “You don’t quit or curl up because it’s hard or you might be asked to do something you haven’t done before. So yeah, for everyone included, we just stick with it and hope that the results pay off for us.”

