Miami Dolphins donate football equipment to Booker T. Washington Sr. HS

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have donated new football equipment to Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

The donation Wednesday was part of the organization’s ongoing program to help South Florida high school football teams.

“Budget situation here sometimes in high school is real difficult, so for us to be able to get some equipment from the Dolphins will really help us with things that are happening now with the tackling, safe tackling and keeping heads up,” said Tim “Ice” Harris, head coach of the high school’s team. “The more bags that you have to be able to do that with, it really helps keeping the kids safe as possible.”

The NFL team said there’s an important message that goes along with the free equipment.

“I think that’s what separates the Miami Dolphins from a lot of entities,” said Twan Russell, ambassador of Miami Dolphins Youth Programs. “We truly believe that we are stewards of the game, that we have a responsibility to leave South Florida better than the way we found it.”

For the high school’s football players, it was as if Christmas had come early.

“We’re grateful that you guys brought the equipment from the Dolphins. It’s going to help the team a lot more,” said receiver Jacorey Brooks. “We’re going to use this equipment well and take good care of it too.”

What the Dolphins continue to do and show isn’t taken lightly by the students.

Receiver Teddy Richardson said he isn’t surprised the Dolphins continue to help the community in this manner.

“Not really, because the Dolphins always show love to Booker T.,” said Richardson. “I remember in, I think, 2013, they purchased the rings when we won nationals here at Booker T., so the Dolphins are always nice to Booker T., and I’m glad they did it this year too.”

Booker T. Washington is the third high school the Dolphins have donated football equipment to. More schools will be receiving donated equipment next month.

