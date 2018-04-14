DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Day one of the Miami Dolphins cheerleading auditions kicked off on Saturday.

Hundreds of women showed off their best moves at the football team’s training camp in Davie.

The women who make the first cut will move on to interviews on Sunday, then put on another performance at another audition the following Sunday.

The final phase of the auditions will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It will be open to the public.

