Miami Dolphins CEO offers 8-year-old DJ gig at Saturday’s game

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida elementary school student is receiving the opportunity of a lifetime at the upcoming Miami Dolphins game.

Eight-year-old Marley Desinord has been mixing music for years and already has an established presence online.

“Sometimes it’s hip-hop, sometimes it’s singing, like other people like,” she said. “You’re not just supposed to do one thing, you gotta do all of it.”

Desinord’s favorite is mixing music made before she was born.

“Like a ’90s mix, back in the day, I like back-in-the-day music,” she said.

She’s a fan of MC Hammer and Kris Kross — both long before her time.

“Jump! Jump! Kris Kross’ll make you jump! jump!” Desinord sang, reciting lyrics from the hip-hop duo’s hit “Jump.”

On a whim, her father tweeted Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel, asking if they were looking for a DJ.

“I mean, I sent it. I didn’t expect anything out of it,” Rodney Desinord said.

Garfinkel responded to Rodney’s tweet: “That’s my era. DMX, Kriss Kross, SaltNPepa, and TLC. I’m in.”

That’s my era. DMX, Kriss Kross, SaltNPepa, and TLC. I’m in. — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) August 7, 2018

On top of the gig offer, Dolphins made a custom jersey for Marley with “DJMarley” stitched on the back.

“I’m very proud of her. I’m very proud of her ’cause she works really hard at it,” Rodney said.

Marley knows first-hand that grades come first since her father is a teacher.

“On the way here, I had to do my homework,” she said.

She’s set to takeover with her throwback jams at the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Aug. 25.

“I have the nerves for her. She’s cool, calm and collected. She doesn’t care,” Rodney said. “She’s just like, ‘I’m ready.'”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.