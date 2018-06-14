Miami Dolphins award Project Change scholarship to Olympic Heights Community High student

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have awarded their inaugural Project Change scholarship, and the deserving recipient spoke on what she has in store for the community.

Scholarship winner Valicia Browne of Olympic Heights Community High School in Boca Raton has proven that she wants to make a difference through her community involvement.

“To be recognized for my work in the community is really incredible,” Brown said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to really give back to my community and give back to South Florida and create positive change, and with this scholarship I’ll be able to do that.”

Browne plans to attend Florida State University and double major in biochemistry and sociology.

She said her ultimate goal is to establish medical clinics to provide affordable health care in underserved communities.

