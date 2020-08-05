Miami Dolphins’ Albert Wilson opts out of 2020 season

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has announced he will not be participating in the 2020 football season.

Wilson announced his decision on Twitter, Wednesday.

The message posted read in part, “I’ve decided to opt out this 2020 season. It was very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it’s always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit.”

Wilson’s decision comes one day after wide receiver Allen Hurns announced he opted out of the season.

