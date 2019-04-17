Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule released

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The NFL has released its schedule for all 30 teams for the 2019-2020 season.

The Miami Dolphins will have eight home games over the season, which includes games against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The entire schedule can be found down below:

Sept. 8 Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sept. 15 New England, 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 3 New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 17 Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dec. 1 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Dec. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Dec. 22 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dec. 29 at New England, 1 p.m.

