(WSVN) - A Miami-Dade public school teacher and breast cancer survivor is paddling her way into the history books.

Teresa Murphy recently returned home from Germany, where she represented Team USA in the first-ever Breast Cancer Paddlers division.

Her team took home three silver and three bronze medals at the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.

Murphy told 7News she felt accomplished when she crossed the finish line.

“When I came across the line and finished the race, I broke down into tears, because it was crossing a finish line for a race you didn’t know you were going to be a part of — which is similar to our cancer journey,” she said. “To stand up on a podium and represent your country, in any capacity, is a monumental experience.”

Back in May, Murphy was featured on 7Spotlight along with her paddling friends. All of them have survived or continue to battle breast cancer.

