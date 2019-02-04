Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez accepts game ball to host 2020 Super Bowl

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s official: the next Super Bowl will be held in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez was part of a news conference in Atlanta where he ceremoniously accepted the game ball as the next Super Bowl host city.

As the mayor explained, it will be historic for a number of reasons.

“It’s an honor for us and a pleasure for us to be hosting the final game of the NFL’s 100th season in Miami,” Gimenez said. “As the commissioner said, this will make Miami number one in terms of hosting Super Bowls. It will be our 11th Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl 54 will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2020. You can catch the game right here on 7.

