Miami-Dade County, Miami Dolphins hand out Thanksgiving turkeys in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County partnered with the Miami Dolphins to hand out turkeys to the less fortunate in the City of Miami.

A line wrapped around the corner of Curley’s House Food Bank near Northwest Sixth Court and 60th Street, Monday.

The event happened just in time for Thanksgiving.

“Well, it’s important because everybody should be able to have a good Thanksgiving, a good Thanksgiving meal, and turkey is the staple of that meal,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

The food bank was one of several stops for the turkey giveaway.

A DJ played music while the crowds waited to grab a bird and take pictures with some Dolphins players.

