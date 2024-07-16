A Miami-Dade County Commissioner is calling for answers after concerning images showed crowds of soccers fans storming into the Hard Rock Stadium, causing chaos at the Copa America Finals on Sunday.

What was supposed to be a night of sports was quickly upstaged by crowd control issues, turning it into a night of mayhem. Unruly fans without tickets barreling their way through the gates and running past cops, scaling walls, and even climbed into vents. Leaving several legitimate ticket holders locked outside the gates.

“We paid close to $1,400 for each seat,” said one attendee.

“They were climbing on top of the stadium to try to get inside and it was really clear that there was security whatsoever stoping it at all,” recalls another.

This chaotic scene cause major damage inside and outside the stadium and led to the arrest of 27 people, including Colombia’s soccer federation president and his son.

During a commissioners meeting on Tuesday, commissioners opted out of addressing the disarray that was on display on Sunday, however one commissioner believes it should be discussed and expressed his disappoint to 7news.

“Obviously the optics are not the best, but more importantly I just think it’s clear that we were not prepared for it,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez originally requested that the security at Sunday’s event be talked about during Tuesday’s meeting, but that was denied.

Commissioner Bermudez followed up by sending a second memo to convene a private meeting with the Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and commission to address the failed security protocol at the large scaled event.

Mayor Daniella Levina Cava previously weighed in on the incident with a statement that was issued on Sunday and at a presser.

We are outraged by the events at tonight’s Copa America final. My joint statement with @ChiefJamesReyes here: pic.twitter.com/aaQ6NntJsM — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 15, 2024

“We have to acknowledge there was a problem number one and number two learn from that and number three we have to prepare,” said

Although the stadium has hosted large events like the Super Bowl, Commissioner Bermudez agrees the passion of international soccer fans is different.

Commissioner Bermudez say night’s events was a test of whats to come for the world cup, a test that was failed.

“We need to discuss this and obviously some of the things that cannot be discussed publicly, such as security preparations, are fine,” said Commissioner Bermudez. “But we need to feel confident that we’re going to hold a world class event like the World Cup, then we need to have better preparation.”

Neither the Hard Rock Stadium nor the organizer, CONMEBOL have accepted full responsibility for the havoc.

Details on new protocols and security measures have not been released.

