Miami-Dade Animal Services hosts pet adoption event at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than a hundred four-legged friends found new “fur-ever” homes, thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services and the Miami Marlins.

The county agency and the baseball team joined forces to host the eighth annual Adopt-O-Mania event at Marlins Park, Sunday afternoon.

Partner organizations offered spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and cats on site in two mobile clinics.

A season-high 132 animals were adopted on the West Plaza today! Add it to the page, @baseball_ref. pic.twitter.com/QkxcOx9CRL — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 14, 2019

The Marlins took to Twitter to announce that a total of 132 pets were adopted during the event.

