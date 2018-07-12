Miami commissioners reschedule vote on Beckham group’s soccer stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have rescheduled a decision on whether or not voters will have a say on the future of a massive soccer stadium in the Magic City.

Commissioners held a meeting Thursday to take comments from the public and to hear their thoughts on David Beckham’s goals of establishing a Major League Soccer team in Miami.

“We’re trying to create something for the City of Miami. A global city, a global sport,” said Beckham at the meeting. “We are bringing a global sport to one of the most interesting, important, vibrant, exciting cities in the world.”

A new special meeting for the vote has been scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on July 18 after commissioners were unable to come to a decision, Thursday evening.

There will be no public discussion at the special meeting.

If the commission votes to send the decision to the voters, it will appear on the November ballot.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.