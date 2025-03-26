MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat forward Kevin Love on Wednesday surprised Christopher Columbus High School basketball star Cam Boozer with the 2024-25 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

It marked the second time Boozer received the honor, having first won it during his sophomore season in 2022-23.

Love, who won the award in 2007, met Boozer in the team’s locker room and presented him with the trophy in front of his teammates.

“I want to thank everyone here for showing up,” Boozer said. “Great surprise. Great surprise.”

The award, considered the top individual honor in high school basketball, has been given to NBA stars including Jayson Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Just happiness. That’s all I feel right now,” Boozer said.

“I think it’s a great honor for him to win this not once, but twice,” said Cece Boozer, Cameron’s mother. “It’s pretty unheard of, and I’m super proud of him. To see his hard work and the fruit of his labor paying off is incredible.”

Boozer was selected from nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide and recognized not only for his success on the court but also for his performance in the classroom and contributions to the community.

“I feel great. Very surprised, obviously. Wasn’t expecting that, but I’m happy to share this with my team as well,” Boozer said.

Boozer is one of two sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. His twin brother, Cayden, also stars on the Columbus basketball team. Both have committed to play at Duke.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program has a 40-year history of honoring elite athletic talent. Past winners have combined for more than five NBA MVP awards, 76 All-Star appearances, 14 NBA championships and three Hall of Fame inductions.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.