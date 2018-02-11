Miami coach Larranaga skips Boston College game with illness

BOSTON (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larranaga missed Saturday’s game against Boston College with an illness.

Spokesman Andy Fledderjohann said Larranaga said just before the tipoff that he was sick. He remained in the locker room when the game started.

The 25th-ranked Hurricanes were instead coached by associate head coach Chris Caputo.

Miami brought a three-game winning streak to Chestnut Hill.

