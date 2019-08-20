Miami City Manager: Melreese to shut down until further notice

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez announced that the Melreese Country Club will shut down until further notice because of unsafe levels of arsenic.

Gonzalez announced the closure of the course, at 1802 NW 37th Ave., just before 4:40 p.m., Tuesday.

He released a statement on the closure that said the course will close until further notice at the close of business.

“At the close of business today, the City of Miami will close Melreese Country Club/Golf Course until further notice. The purpose of this action is to allow outside experts to analyze the results of substantial new environmental testing conducted at the course. The golf course will be reopened pending a favorable analysis,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

The site has been the proposed area where Inter Miami CF, Miami’s Major League Soccer expansion team, is expected to build a $1 billion stadium and commercial complex.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.