(WSVN) - The Canes have a new strength conditioning coach — the guy with the mustache.

Not only does Aaron Feld have a great mustache, but he’s cut from the same cloth as head coach Mario Cristobal.

Feld may be a one-of-a-kind strength conditioning coach in all of college football.

“If a guy needs me to be a hammer, that’s what I’m gonna be,” he said.

The man with the distinct handlebar mustache pushes the players to strengthen their mind and body.

“The military says hope is not a good option, so instead of hoping to have the right mindset late in the fourth quarter when the game’s on the line, we wanna teach them how to have that mindset,” Feld said.

Feld is one of the coaches Cristobal brought with him from his Oregon staff to Miami.

“He’s in there,” Cristobal said. “He understands the approach, he understands the messaging that goes with it and he knows how to marry it up with the regimen and the structure, and he understands the meaning of being demanding without ever getting in that demeaning zone.”

“Some people would be impressed by the energy,” Feld said. “Most of the people that I know are impressed by the relationship between the players and the coaches, that we actually just enjoy being in there working hard together.”

Some players weren’t sure about the method to the madness when they went through their first workout with Feld or saw one of his Instagram posts.

“The first video I saw of Coach Feld was the, ‘Oh yeah,’ with the little curl,” said Hurricanes cornerback Al Blades Jr. “I was like, ‘Bro, this man is about to either come kill us or he’s about to be the funniest coach ever, so he’s a mix of both.”

The Canes know they have a fiery coach with Feld, but what about that mustache?

“I always tell people [that] the mustache is a triple threat,” Feld said. “My wife hates it, strangers give me compliments, and my wife hates that too. It’s part of the brand, it’s part of the image. At one point, this mustache, it started as kind of a joke and then it grew on me.”

“This is gonna be iconic, you know, it really is,” Cristobal said. “As long as he doesn’t come in with a piece of food on there to start the day, I’m OK with it.”

