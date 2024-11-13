MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida golden girl spread Team USA spirit with some very enthusiastic supporters.

South Florida Olympian Twanisha “Tee-Tee” Terry stopped by Flamingo Park’s after-school program in Miami Beach on Wednesday.

Twanisha, the daughter of City of Miami Beach employee Antwan Terry, won her Olympic gold medal in the women’s 4-by-100 meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Wednesday, she spent time with South Florida children who watched her win the gold back home.

“Just being able to make the time for the kids, and show them that they can do anything they put their minds to, continue being an inspiration for them and showing them that I came out here to acknowledge their support,” said Twanisha.

The Miami Beach Commission declared Nov. 13 as Twanisha “Tee-Tee” Terry Day in the city.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.