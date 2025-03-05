MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lucia Hedke and Nadir Merchant are both fighters–inside and outside the ring.

In 2011, Nadir was diagnosed with cancer.

“When I first found out it was from a piece of paper, and I read the diagnosis and it said Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, I felt like I got punched in the face. I was a little bit dizzy. This is shocking,” said Merchant. “It turns out I was stage four, which only has a 64% chance of survival. It [was ] a little more concerning but I had already built in this mindset of ‘I got this. I’m going to win'”

Following chemotherapy treatments, he has been cancer-free for more than 11 years.

Last October, Merchant discovered the Haymakers for Hope boxing organization and has a game plan for his first fight.

“What have I learned from my coaches over the last four months, five months while we’ve been preparing for this thing?” he said. “What have I learned in sparring that I need to be mindful and pay attention to? Everything else is outside of my control.”

For Lucia, preparing to box for the first time has been a process.

“So the amount of patience and discipline has been next level. I quit drinking and have tea every night and go to bed as soon as possible because I get up and train, get up and train around 5:30 a.m. and start training,” she said.

Both fighters will soon step into the ring as part of the Haymakers for Hope fight card, an event featuring boxers who are either cancer survivors or have loved ones affected by the disease.

The Miami Beach event will raise money for the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Lucia is not a cancer survivor, but she is fighting for her family.

“My dad died 13 months ago. He had lung cancer,” she said. “My dad was a fighter. It makes me very proud to be his daughter and even though he’s not here, I know I’m still his daughter so this is why I’m training even harder, so I can give it my all.”

Between rounds, those holding up the cards are the ‘Ringcard Warriors’ and all of them are cancer survivors.

The next Haymakers for Hope event is Thursday at the Fillmore in Miami Beach.

