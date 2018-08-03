MIAMI (WSVN) - A summer camp teaching baseball to South Florida children paid tribute to late Miami Marlins star player Jose Fernandez.

The Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation partnered with the Miami Marlins and JDF16 Foundation to teach children from underserved communities how to play baseball.

The summer camp program honored Fernandez, who died in a boating crash on Sept. 25, 2016.

The All-Star pitcher’s girlfriend was pregnant at the time. On Friday, 7News cameras captured Maritza Fernandez, the late player’s mother, with the baby girl he never met.

“It’s not just about coming to the field one day to play. It’s every day,” she said as she spoke through a translator. “Who here is going to be a baseball player? And who here wants to be like Jose?”

Fernandez would have turned 26 years old on Tuesday.

