Miami and Brooklyn meet for conference showdown

Brooklyn Nets (32-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and Brooklyn square off at the American Airlines Arena.

The Heat have gone 12-18 in home games. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 3.8.

The Nets have gone 22-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jarrett Allen averaging 6.2.

The Nets took home a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Nov. 20. D’Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 20 points and Whiteside led Miami with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whiteside is averaging 12.9 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Heat. Dion Waiters is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Russell leads the Nets averaging 20.6 points and is adding 3.8 rebounds. Joe Harris has averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers and scored 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 113 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, six steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Heat: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 44 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Goran Dragic: day to day (left calf strain), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (hip), James Johnson: day to day (left shoulder), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (bruised right knee), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (right ankle sprain).

Nets Injuries: None listed.

