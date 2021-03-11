Meyers Leonard fined $50,000, must attend cultural diversity program

The NBA announced Monday that Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard has been fined $50,000 and suspended from all Heat facilities and team activities for one week for an anti-Semitic comment he made Monday, March 8, while playing a video game that was being live-streamed.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement. “Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward.”

Leonard will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program.

The Heat opens its second-half schedule Thursday against Orlando.