MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer legend Lionel Messi was spotted across South Florida days before his anticipated debut with Inter Miami CF.

Ever since Messi and his family hopped off a private plane in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week, he has been spotted around town, as his first match with Inter Miami is set for July 21.

Pictures taken at a Publix supermarket in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea captured the soccer superstar posing with fans.

All over South Florida, murals of Messi have been painted. David Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham, posted on her Instagram account a picture of a mural of the soccer star in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

And the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale is getting ready to sell out seats, even installing more in order to meet demands.

Ticket sales for Inter Miami home games have skyrocketed ever since Messi announced he would join the team.

Sports journalists have been weighing in on the impact Messi’s presence will have in South Florida.

“LeBron coming here changed the market, you know, and gave four years where – it’s unmatched as far as the circus,” said Dave Hyde, a columnist for SunSentinel. “Now, on an international scale, Messi beats that. You name a city internationally, and this is much bigger for them.”

To welcome the 36-year-old athlete, Inter Miami is planning an unveiling event Sunday at the stadium.

While the team is keeping tight-lipped on who will attend the event, social media rumors have swirled that Shakira, Bad Bunny and Maluma are among the stars who might show up.

Messi is set to usher in a new era for the team.

“He will make every player in Miami better, instantly,” said Ray Hudson, a commentator for SiriusXM. “They will have to sharpen up their game though, and I’m sure they will, because they’ll know that they’ll have a big responsibility on their own shoulders to live up to Lionel’s standards.”

