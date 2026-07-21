MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer fans in South Florida shared their gratitude for Lionel Messi and hope to see him on the pitch again following the end of the World Cup.

Several Argentine fans gathered along Southwest Eighth Street in Miami to show their appreciation for the legendary soccer star’s efforts during the country’s run at winning a second consecutive World Cup, which came to a heartbreaking end in a 1-0 loss to Spain in the final on Sunday.

In a run that was defined by dramatic comebacks filled with unforgettable moments created by Messi magic, the Argentine legend finished the World Cup with eight goals and four assists, ending up second only to France’s Kylian Mbappé for the tournament’s Golden Boot award.

With the 39-year-old Messi’s future on the field now uncertain, fans are hopeful this wasn’t the end of his magical journey representing la Albiceleste.

To show their love for La Pulga, several fans showed up wearing their best Messi jerseys as they hung a massive white and sky blue Messi jersey from a stage to recognize his contributions to the country’s men’s national team.

Messi’s South Florida fan base are hopeful Tuesday’s display of gratitude could help convince the Argentine star to put off his potential retirement for just a little longer.

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