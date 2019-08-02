Memorial held for former FIU football player killed in crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida International University community came together to pay tribute to a fomer student and football player who was killed in a car crash.

Family and friends celebrated the life of Emmanuel Lubin at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

Loved ones said Lubin was an outstanding young man.

“The passion and practice that he played with, you couldn’t have asked for any better,” FIU head football coach Butch Davis. “His teammates loved him and had a great deal of respect for him.”

“I feel like he didn’t pass away. I feel like he elevated to the next life,” said family member Douglas Wiggens as he addressed mourners, “and what he told me was, ‘I accomplished everything that I needed to while I was here.’ Everybody in this room, he touched.”

Lubin was killed on July 21 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a guardrail and metal pole on the Florida Turnpike, near Northwest 74th Street. The 22-year-old was not wearing his seat belt.

