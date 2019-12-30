MDPD conducts security sweep at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers were out in full force to make sure the Hard Rock Stadium was secure hours before the big Orange Bowl game.

A K-9 sniffed seats, locker rooms and even the field to make sure there were no explosives.

Officials said the sweep was also a practice run for the Super Bowl in February.

The Florida Gators will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 8 p.m., Monday.

