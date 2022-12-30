MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the biggest nights in college football is set to kick off at the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl and as players and fans get ready, police are making preparations of their own.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is set to conduct a security check at 10 a.m. around the area as a safety measure for the Friday night game between Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers.

Both teams are looking to end the year on a high note; Clemson was named the Atlantic Coast Conference champion after they beat North Carolina on Dec. 3, while Tennessee was ranked sixth in the country.

The agency is carrying out a security sweep of the stadium, which includes using K-9s to search the bleachers, team locker rooms, and club-level suites. Authorities will also be screening the vehicles of all vendors entering the stadium.

All these measures are to ensure the night goes smoothly.

“As you saw here we have our K-9 unit, which is one of the many assets we use,” said Lieutenant Jeff Schmidinger. “We have several local, federal, and state assets here. The K-9 guys have been out here all day. They started early and will be here until after the game.”

Schmidinger said they use the dogs as another layer of protection.

“We’re looking for explosives, to make sure no one brings in any type of explosives, firearms, or anything that might hurt someone,” he said. “We make sure to check the interior of the stadium as well as any deliveries coming into the stadium.”

According to Miami-Dade police, there will be roughly 300 law enforcement officers present during the game, which starts at 8 p.m., to make sure everyone is safe.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.