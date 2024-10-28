BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said captain Aleksander Barkov will return to the lineup to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night after missing eight games with a lower body injury.

His return was anticipated and comes a game before Panthers travel to Barkov’s hometown of Tampere, Finland. They’ll face the Dallas Stars on Friday and Saturday as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

The two-time Frank J. Selke winner as the NHL’s top defensive forward, Barkov was hurt after he crashed into the end boards attempting to prevent Tim Stutzle from scoring an empty-net goal in a 3-1 loss at Ottawa on Oct. 10. He resumed skating a week after getting hurt. Maurice said the team didn’t want to rush him back to action for precautionary reasons.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers went 5-2-1 without Barkov and lead the Atlantic Division with a 6-3-1 record.

