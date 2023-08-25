MIAMI (WSVN) - Star players from the Miami Marlins stars paid a special visit to some future All-Stars.

The team on Friday wrapped up their back-to-school supply distributions at Kensington Park Elementary.

The Marlins partnered with PNC Bank and the Kiwanis of Little Havana to provide more than 10,000 elementary school students in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties with much-needed resources.

“When I was growing up, I remember this time of the year and being excited to go back to school with all my friends,” said Marlins player Jake Burger, “so it’s just awesome, you know, helping as many kids as we’re helping.”

“At a school, we can’t do it all ourselves, so when we have community members that are willing to partner alongside us, it benefits the community, it benefits the program, and it benefits the students and families, so we’re very grateful,” said Michelle Hernandez, the school’s principal.

The Marlins have hosted a total of eight distributions to help students be ready for this new school year.

