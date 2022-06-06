MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins hosted a special celebration this weekend for National Cancer Survivor Day.

Patients from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and their families enjoyed a day at loanDepot Park on Sunday, as the Marlins faced off against the San Francisco Giants.

The families and staff said they were happy to have a day away from the hospital to have some major league fun.

“As far as being in treatment, as far as having opportunities like this to come out with our family and enjoy things together with people from the hospital is, like, so amazing,” said Brian, the father of one of the patients. “It just gives us an opportunity to celebrate with other people outside of the hospital.”

The families enjoyed access to a private suite with food and beverages, as well as a visit from the team’s mascot, Billy the Marlin, and other cool surprises.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.