Marlins unveil new food options for 2019 season

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have expanded their food options for the 2019 season and unveiled a new, Miami-focused menu.

The Marlins introduced the newly-renovated “The Club presented by DEX Imaging” at Marlins Park, Tuesday.

Executive Chef Michael Finizia said, “This is a way to really showcase what our culinary talents are here, and just reimagine cuisine all throughout the ballpark and into the concessions program also.”

While the traditional ballpark favorites will still be available, invited guests enjoyed the opportunity to indulge to the Marlins’ new menu that has a certain “305” feel.

“I can we say we spend a great deal, almost all, of 2018 listening to our fan base,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said. “They said they wanted some changes. They wanted when they walked into this ballpark, they want it to look, feel and taste like Miami, and as you can see, we’ve reimagined the entire food and beverage experience inside the park.”

Marlins President of Business Operations Chip Bowers said the Marlins wanted The Club to reflect all things Miami.

“I go to Brickell, and I go to Wynwood, and I go to the beach. Coral Gables. Coconut Grove. I see spaces that reflect the club, and that’s what we wanted to create,” Bowers said. “We wanted this to be the destination in the city for people to come out, network, have a world-class sporting event going on in the background, but do it in a way that feels like home.”

In continuing their busy offseason, the Marlins are making sure they do whatever it takes to connect with the Miami market.

The Marlins will open up their 2019 season at Marlins Park on Thursday, March 28, versus the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

