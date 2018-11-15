Marlins unveil long-awaited new logo, colors

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have revealed their new logo and colors following nearly two weeks of teasing and anticipation.

The team had been teasing the new logo for almost two weeks — displaying its colors across various parts of Miami, including a wall near the 7News station in North Bay Village.

This is our town

This is our team

And these are #OurColores pic.twitter.com/vCDxCeSOpY — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 15, 2018

Marlins’ rebrand comes a year after former owner Jeff Loria sold the team to Derek Jeter’s group.

Two logos will be used: one with “Miami” on it — to be used on the baseball seam. The other will have the “M” logo on it.

The colors aren’t your ordinary red, blue, black and gray. Marlins says they’re officially called Caliente Red, Miami Blue, Midnight Black and Slate Grey.

Thursday’s reveal makes it the team’s third logo change since the franchise started.

Fans will be able to purchase the new uniform, shirts and gear at the Marlins Park and online at 9 a.m., Friday.

