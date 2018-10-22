Marlins sign Cuban free-agent Mesa brothers

MIAMI (AP) — Top international free agent Victor Victor Mesa and younger brother, Victor Jr., both outfielders from Cuba, have signed with the Miami Marlins.

The agreements were announced at a news conference Monday. The Mesas were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball, and the Marlins had been widely viewed as front-runners to sign them.

Victor Victor Mesa recently posted an Instagram showing him and his brother sitting in the Marlins’ clubhouse holding a Cuban flag. Behind them were Marlins jerseys bearing their names.

Victor Mesa Jr. also posted an Instagram photo of himself with former Marlins All-Star third baseman Mike Lowell.

The 22-year-old Victor Victor Mesa started playing in Cuba’s top league at 16 and is considered a speedy defensive standout. He played for Cuba in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and went 3 for 7 with two doubles and three RBIs in six games.

His 17-year-old brother is a switch-hitter who starred for Cuba’s 18U national team. Both left Cuba last spring to pursue major league careers, and two weeks ago the brothers tried out for major league scouts at Marlins Park.

The Marlins swung several deals to increase their international slot allotment, including $1 million they received when they traded right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough to Washington this month.

