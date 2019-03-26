Marlins reveal new stadium renovations before Opening Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have revealed the completed offseason renovations of Marlins Park.

The Marlins gave the media a walking tour of the renovated ballpark, Tuesday.

“We said we are going to listen to our fans,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said. “That’s how we gain their trust. We will continue to do that year in and year out, and you know, a lot of these changes are directly related to their feedback.”

The renovated stadium offers better sightlines with some seating. The home run sculpture in left-center field has been removed. In its place, seats and a standing-room only section.

Throughout the concourse area, new food stands populate the ballpark.

The Marlins said around 98 percent of the food items on the menu reflect the diversity of South Florida and its people.

“We got a jerk chicken sandwich with grilled pineapple and guava barbecue with our Goya La Cocina [the kitchen],” Marlins Park Executive Chef Michael Finizia said. “We have gluten-friendly items in that space. We also have a concept here on the concourse, which is a limited-time feature rotational menu that is in the changeup, which invites local chefs or other chef talent to come in and showcase some items.”

Tuesday’s tour also gave a first-look at the standing-room only section down the right-field line. The new section holds 225 spectators and a single-game ticket starts at $10.

“You come here to be entertained,” Jeter said. “Sometimes people come to games and they don’t know who won or lost. They know if they have a good time, so we invested in their experience, but at the same time, we’ve also invested in our baseball operations department, so we have to get our house in order here, but at the same time, we also have to make sure that we improve on the baseball side.”

The Marlins will open the season at Marlins Park on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. Jose Urena will start for the Marlins, while Kyle Freeland will get the nod for the Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

