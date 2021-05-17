Marlins reveal City Connect uniforms, featuring ‘remix’ of Havana Sugar Kings uniform

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have unveiled their Nike City Connect Series uniform, which “remixes” the uniforms of the Havana Sugar Kings, a Cuban-based minor league baseball team that played in the 1950s.

Miami revealed the new uniforms, which were designed in collaboration between Nike and MLB, on social media, Monday morning.

For la cultura. For our city. This is Legacy. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/2DjcVZeUni — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 17, 2021

“Our new City Connect uniform seeks to blend sports and lifestyle fashion, remixing the Sugar Kings’ stylish uniform that embodies the unique sense of energy, passion and swagger from our community,” said Michael Shaw, Marlins Vice President of Experience and Innovation, in a press release.

According to the Marlins, “the Marlins City Connect uniform is inspired by Latin America’s contribution to baseball, with a legacy red jersey that captures the energetic vibe and culture throughout South Florida and Latin America.”

Miami is the second MLB team to reveal their City Connect uniforms. In April, the Boston Red Sox unveiled their City Connect uniform, which was inspired by Patriots’ Day and the Boston Marathon.

The new uniforms will be worn for the first time on Friday, when the Marlins play the New York Mets at loanDepot park.

However, fans can purchase the newly-revealed hats and uniforms at loanDepot park, on Nike’s website and at several retail stores starting today.

