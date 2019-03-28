Marlins prepare for opening game against Colorado Rockies

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are preparing to kick off their 27th season at 4 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies.

This game marks the eighth year the Marlins will play at the Marlins stadium.

The South Florida team did well in during spring training, going 15 and 13. They called in new and veteran players during shifting lineups.

“We had a good spring. We really came together this spring,” said Marlins Outfielder Lewis Brinson. “I know wins and losses don’t really matter to everybody else, but in this clubhouse it does. I think we’re going to take what we did in spring and carry it over the season.”

The Marlins had a total of 63 wins last year, but there is optimism among the players.

“As time moves forward, I think the fans in South Florida and the Marlins fans are going to like this organization,” said Marlins Manager Don Mattingly. “It’s going to be something that they can be proud of that, as time moves forward, they won’t be talking about the very first year that we had to remove some guys that were popular guys and did good things but all of the steps that we had to make to build this organization to something that we can all be proud of.”

