Marlins player surprises mother who works at UM Hospital during pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida baseball pro showed his appreciation for a mother for her hard work in health care to take care of her children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisandra Sanchez Bourzac started a new career as a phlebotomist at University of Miami Hospital during an incredibly stressful time.

Sanchez Bourzac, who recently spoke to 7News’ Belkys Nerey via Zoom, said she is now drawing blood every day. One day a week, she works the COVID-19 floor.

“We have to be very cautious. We wear extra protective equipment because we have to take care of ourselves,” she said.

The mother of two works the night shift, and she said she leans on two other mothers in her life to help make it all work.

Sanchez Bourzac’s daughter Olivia is 3, and her son Joseph is 4.

“My grandma, my mom help me a lot. When I go to work, I leave them with my grandma, and then, when I come back, I take care of them,” she said.

That doesn’t leave her much time for recreation, but she has been to a Marlins game.

Now that day care facilities are shut down, her son spends his time playing catch.

During her interview with 7News, Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas hopped onto the Zoom call.

“Thank you very much for what you’re doing,” he said.

Rojas also offered Sanchez Bourzac and her loved ones something to look forward to after the stay-at-home orders are lifted and fans can fill the stands again.

“Some tickets for you and your family to attend a game,” said Nerey.

Could it be that all that playing catch could lead to something bigger for Sanchez Bourzac’s son?

“I will be there and can’t wait to meet Joseph in person, so I can give him some signed balls from me and my teammates and I can give him a bat, so hopefully we can have a future baseball player there,” said Rojas.

“We’ll be there! It will be very fun! Joe will be very excited,” said Sanchez Bourzac.

When asked how she was feeling, she replied, “I feel great, excited, grateful.”

Sanchez Bourzac was also treated to a $500 from Sedano’s and a Mother’s Day dinner from Miami’s Nocevento restaurant.

