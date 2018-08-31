MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Marlins player traded his gloves for a paintbrush to help spread fun and joy to young patients.

The local baseball team partnered with the Jar of HeARTS nonprofit during visits at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, Friday.

Another home run at Alex’s Place! Recognizing #PediatricCancerAwarenessMonth and partnering with the @Marlins and @JarofheARTsorg for a truly unforgettable experience. pic.twitter.com/GLhKkx8PQG — Sylvester Cancer (@SylvesterCancer) August 31, 2018

Outfielder Magneuris Sierra joined in on painting projects with the children. He also took time to pose for photos with the patients.

Jar of HeARTS has helped more than 330 hospitalized children since its inception.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.