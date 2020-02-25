Marlins Park to host parts of 3 rounds of the World Baseball Classic in 2021

MIAMI (WSVN) - Organizers of the World Baseball Classic have announced that Marlins Park in Miami will play host to parts of all three rounds of the tournament in 2021.

The dates and venues for next year’s tournament were announced at the venue at 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Marlins Park will be the first venue in event history to host games in all three rounds of a World Baseball Classic in the same year.

All three rounds, baby. Miami is your home for the 2021 World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/F4ipqg4d72 — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) February 25, 2020

“The World Baseball Classic is the world championship of baseball,” Jim Small, the tournament’s president, said. “Since 2006, millions of fans all around the world have been able to watch our best players play, not just to win baseball games, but to represent their country.”

Next year’s tournament will mark the fourth time the venue has hosted a round of the World Baseball Classic since the tournament’s inception. The tournament takes place every four years, and it is played at venues around the world.

During his remarks, Small said the United States versus Dominican Republic game in 2017 was one of the reasons tournament organizers wanted to return to South Florida.

“That passion, that emotion, that excitement, the noise is all something that’s very special, and [it’s] something we want to share with the federations and the players that represent the World Baseball Classic around the world,” Small said. “We know we have a home here in South Florida, and we’re excited to come back.”

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter was also on hand for the announcement, along with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“The game of baseball is ingrained in our community and in our residents’ heritage,” Jeter said.

Tokyo, Taiwan and Phoenix were also announced as host venues for the first round of the 2021 tournament.

