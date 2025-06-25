SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Otto Lopez had two hits and an RBI, and the Miami Marlins kept Justin Verlander winless this season with a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Xavier Edwards, Connor Norby and Jesús Sánchez each had two hits as Miami won for the third tims in four games. Eric Wagaman added an RBI double.

Christian Koss homered for the Giants.

Verlander, the three-time Cy Young Award winner who came off the paternity list Monday, fell to 0-5 after making his 538th career start (tied for 34th most in history). The 42-year-old allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. He had five strikeouts and one walk.

Wagaman doubled in Kyle Stowers in the second and scored on Norby’s two-out single.

The Giants tied the game on Koss’ second home run of the season, a two-run drive off Miami starter Cal Quantrill in the fifth.

Winless since May 18, Quantrill allowed two runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Edwards’ RBI double just past diving third baseman Casey Schmitt in the seventh put Miami ahead to stay.

Cade Gibson (2-3), the second of four Marlins relievers, retired four batters for the win. Calvin Faucher got Schmitt to ground into a game-ending double play in the ninth to earn his eighth save.

Key moment

Rafael Devers tried to score from first base on Heliot Ramos’ double in the fifth inning but was thrown out 7-6-2 sliding into home.

Key stat

Verlander’s 12-start winless streak to start the season is the longest of his career and the longest in Giants’ franchise history.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (7-5, 2.49 ERA) opposes Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.81) on Wednesday.

