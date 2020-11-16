Marlins introduce Kim Ng as their historic GM

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins introduced their historic general manager hire on Monday morning.

Kim Ng has now become the highest-ranking woman in major league baseball operations.

The Marlins introduced Ng as their new general manager at the stadium.

She is the first woman to hold the position of GM in MLB history, and any major sport in North American history.

For Ng, who brings three decades of experience to the position, her hire is being hailed as a groundbreaking event.

She hopes to be a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry.

“When Derek told me I got the job, there was a 10,000-pound weight lifted off this shoulder, and then after, about half an hour later, I realized it had just been transferred to this shoulder,” said Ng. “I do feel quite a lot of responsibility, I have my entire career. I know that I am quite visible and I think that’s always been a big thing for me is to just make my reputation as good as I can make it and let that carry me through.”

Ng will turn 52 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.