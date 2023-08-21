MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have recorded a remarkable series of wins on their home turf at loanDepot Park. The question arises: what contributes to their consistent success in their home games?

“We try to tailor our field to what our guys prefer, what they like,” said Chad Mulholland, Marlins Head Groundskeeper. “So, I think there is some kind of a home field advantage.”

Chad Mulholland, who has meticulously manicured baseball fields for over three decades, has been with the Marlins since 2012. For Mulholland, this meticulous work is nothing short of scientific.

Mulholland and his skilled crew hold college degrees in turf grass management. They analyze elements like ball trajectory, bat impact and player movements to perfect the field. The synthetic turf surface is underlaid with crushed coconut shells and sand, aiming to replicate the characteristics of natural grass. The field’s moisture level is finely tuned through irrigation, mimicking the feel and playability of grass and dirt, resulting in a cork board-like consistency.

Marlins’ infield coach Jody Reed, who spent eleven seasons in the majors as a player, meticulously inspects the playing surface before games. Throughout the season, he suggests adjustments to optimize gameplay. “Can we ask the guys to soften that up so that when you know those choppers get hit, they don’t come fire,” Reed explained, referring to the home plate area that was previously overly hard.

Players themselves have noted the significance of the playing surface. The turf offers a consistent balance, influencing positioning and gameplay strategies. Adjusting to the field’s specific characteristics allows players to optimize their performance.

“I love medium well,” said pitcher Sandy Alcantara, referring to the balance between softness and hardness on the field. This equilibrium affects how the ball behaves upon impact, guiding players’ tactics.

For Mulholland and his dedicated team, preparing the field for the Marlins is akin to a scientific endeavor. The dedication extends to potential playoff games, with early preparations planned to give the Marlins every conceivable edge, all within the framework of Major League Baseball rules. With a meticulously tailored field, the Marlins are well-equipped to maintain their top-tier performance on home ground.

